OMAR ABDULLAH

I Believe It’s Right Time For Statehood Restoration: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah urged immediate statehood restoration in J&K, called Waqf Bill adjournment misplaced and confirmed moving Supreme Court.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 09:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
I Believe It’s Right Time For Statehood Restoration: Omar Abdullah Image: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated his demand for the restoration of statehood, stating that six months have passed since the assembly elections and it is the right time to return full powers to the elected government. 

Abdullah while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural function of a bridge in Pulwama, said, “I believe it is the right time for the restoration of statehood, as six months have already passed since the elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He further mentioned that during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, he had met the leader separately. “I am hopeful that statehood will be restored soon,” he added.

Responding to criticism from opposition legislators and parties in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah described the adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Bill, brought by members of the Legislative Assembly, as a misplaced action.

He added that the Speaker had clarified everything on the last day of the session. “The adjournment motion brought by the members was an inappropriate move, as it was aimed at contesting the local government's decision. However, a different approach to resolving the Waqf issue could have led to a better outcome,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stated that the party has now approached the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the matter, and they are awaiting the court’s response.

