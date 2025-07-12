As Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days, several areas were submerged in knee-deep water, leading to massive traffic snarls. Amid the chaos, a tragic incident unfolded in Sector 47, where Shailendra’s wife, Sumanlata, kept waiting for him outside their home—only to later discover his body inside an open sewer.

Sumanlata last spoke to him at 8:19 PM After that, she called him nearly 200 times, but he never answered.

"I made 200 calls after that. He usually returns by 10pm," Sumanlata said, The Times of India reported.