I-Day: Delhi Police Deploys AI Surveillance, 20,000 Personnel For Red Fort Celebrations; Security Stepped Up In Key Cities

Security has been significantly heightened across the country ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with intensified patrolling, checkpoints for vehicles and individuals, and enhanced surveillance measures.

In Delhi, police carried out checks at border points and strategic locations.

The national capital's security has been fortified with a multi-layer plan involving Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, the National Security Guard (NSG), the Special Protection Group (SPG), Military Intelligence, and other agencies. Over 20,000 security personnel have been deployed.

According to Delhi Police officials, Advanced Artificial Intelligence systems -- including facial recognition, anti-intrusion cameras, people count cameras, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and abandoned object detection -- have been installed. The ANPR will scan number plates to flag suspicious vehicles, while the facial recognition system integrates a database of 300,000 suspects.

"The Abandoned Object Detection system will trigger an instant alarm to the control room upon finding any unattended item in or around the Red Fort," said officials, adding that the Anti-Intrusion Cameras will cover every wall and railing of the fort and will alert authorities to any suspicious movement or breach attempt.

Anti-drone systems are operational, snipers have been stationed on rooftops, and over 800 CCTV cameras are monitoring key areas. Two special control rooms -- inside and outside the Red Fort -- will track feeds from 426 cameras in real time, officials said.

Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma said, "From a security point of view, Delhi Police have made all arrangements for the 15th August celebrations. Clubbing Delhi Police and other paramilitary services together, more than 20,000 personnel are deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed at the Red Fort and along all VVIP routes towards the venue."

Joint CP Verma said the Red Fort has been under access control for 20 days, with regular anti-sabotage checks. Parking facilities will have under-vehicle scanning systems.

"This time, we have used video analytics in CCTV cameras--facial recognition system, abandoned object detection, person count and more. Even at the parking facility, under-vehicle scanning systems are being used. We have made multi-layered security arrangements at the Red Fort. We took access control of the Red Fort around 20 days ahead, and regular anti-sabotage checks and other measures are being undertaken," he said.

From the afternoon of August 14, the entire Red Fort area has been sealed. Delhi Police have access to a database of 300,000 criminals, and if any such individuals are spotted near the Red Fort through surveillance systems, they will be immediately apprehended.

Special Commissioner of Traffic Police Ajay Chaudhary said a ban on the entry of commercial vehicles into Delhi from all border points came into effect at 10 pm on August 14 and will remain until the event concludes on August 15.

"Diversions will also be implemented on the routes leading to the Red Fort. An event is also held at India Gate, and diversions will be put in place there as well. The traffic police have deployed approximately 3,000 personnel for this arrangement..." he said.

Last week, on Saturday, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters to discuss final stage preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Two meetings at different levels were held at the Delhi Police headquarters.

Around 25,000 people are expected to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Earlier, DCP Outer North Hareshwar V Swami told ANI that cyber patrolling was conducted to track Instagram accounts posting photos and videos with weapons.

"We did cyber patrolling in the Outer North District of Instagram accounts where photos and reels with weapons are uploaded. We looked up all such accounts. Different teams were formed and raids were carried out in the last 24 hours. We nabbed nine suspects and recovered 23 country-made pistols, one semi-automatic pistol and 30 live rounds. We have registered 9 FIRs. All of them have been taken into Police remand. We are conducting further investigation regarding the source of weapons..."

Swami added that the operation was part of directives to crack down on hooligans and criminals ahead of August 15.

Meanwhile, security has been significantly heightened in other major parts of the country too, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

In Chandigarh, SSP Chandigarh Kanwardeep Kaur said more than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed.

"Picketing has been done on all the areas bordering Punjab and Haryana...All the suspicious vehicles are being checked...More than 2000 police personnel have been deployed in Chandigarh..." the SSP said.

Chandigarh DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said, "Proper security arrangements have been made in view of the Independence Day celebrations...Additional police have been deployed this time..."

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, police authorities conducted a flag march on Thursday ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

"A flag march was conducted to instil a feeling of security among the public, given the Independence Day celebrations..." ASP Rajesh Kumar Srivastava told ANI after the flag march.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, the BSF has deployed women personnel along the LoC in Gurez as part of tightened security arrangements for Independence Day. In Mumbai, too, Police personnel conducted vehicle checks.

Similarly, in Tripura's Agartala, special security arrangements have been made by the administration and police for I-Day celebrations.

"Given the sensitive situation at the borders, proper security measures are in place, including checkpoints, pickets, and intelligence teams at necessary sensitive points throughout the city," DM Vishal Kumar said while speaking to ANI earlier.

"It is expected that people will participate in these events with great joy and patriotic fervour, assured by the fully secure system and well-managed arrangements," he added.