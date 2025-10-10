Advertisement
2025 NOBEL PRIZE

‘I Dedicate This Prize To...’: Maria Corina Machado Mentions Trump After Victory

After winning 2025 Nobel peace prize, Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday made a first reaction and said she decicated this award to the suffering people of Venezuela and US President Trump for his decisive support.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 09:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘I Dedicate This Prize To...’: Maria Corina Machado Mentions Trump After VictoryImage: X/ @NobelPrize

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts “to achieve a just and peaceful transition” of power in the country.

In a post on X, she said, "i dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!"

She further underscored the importance of continued support from President Trump, the American people, the citizens of Latin America.

“We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy,” she added.

White House After Nobel Prize Announcement

After announcement, the White House responded by stating that “the US President will continue to make peace deals, end wars, and save lives.

"Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace," White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said Friday evening in a post on X, adding, "He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

On Friday, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner has been announced as Maria Corina Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

