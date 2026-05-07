'I defeated Mamata and he was my PA': Suvendu Adhikari calls aide’s killing ‘premeditated murder’

Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday described the killing of his personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, as a “premeditated murder”, alleging that Rath was targeted because of his close association with him and his political rivalry with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to reporters after Rath’s mortal remains were brought from the hospital to his residence in Madhyamgram, Adhikari said the nature of the killing pointed to a carefully orchestrated attack.

“No matter how much we condemn the way this murder was carried out, it is not enough. He was killed because he was my aide, and I defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. This could be the reason for his murder,” he said.

Demanding swift action against those responsible, the BJP leader said the family wanted the accused to be arrested and punished without delay. “I stand with his family, and the family demands to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished. The postmortem revealed that 4 bullets were fired at him... this murder was premeditated,” he added.

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Adhikari claimed the attack bore the hallmarks of a planned operation. According to him, Rath had allegedly been under surveillance for several days before the assailants struck. “This was a planned operation. A recce was conducted for several days, and the victim was followed before being shot at close range,” he said.

Referring to the post-mortem findings, Adhikari said multiple rounds had been fired from close range, suggesting the attackers intended to ensure there was no chance of survival.

Also Read: Who was Chandranath Rath? Suvendu Adhikari's trusted aide brutally executed in Bengal post-poll bloodshed

“This was not an ordinary crime. It was a cold-blooded, planned attack executed by contract killers,” he remarked, insisting that Rath had no known personal or political enmity. “He had no criminal background and no political hostility. His only identity was that he worked with me,” Adhikari said.

The BJP leader said he would personally support Rath’s family in the aftermath of the tragedy. “All the MPs and MLAs of Purba Medinipur are currently at his house. My duty and responsibility are to look after his daughter and his wife. Most importantly, the family's demand is to arrest these killers as quickly as possible, file a chargesheet, and ensure they receive capital punishment. This is my responsibility to oversee, and all my colleagues will assist me,” he stated.

He further said that investigators had recovered the motorcycle believed to have been used in the crime and identified several suspects. A CID team has since taken over key aspects of the investigation.

Adhikari also acknowledged the support extended by senior BJP leaders and colleagues following the incident. “Many leaders from my party, including BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Organising Secretary BL Santosh, have stood by me and Rath's family. Many members of the party, including Rajya Sabha member Samir Oraon, and MPs Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Khagen Murmu, have also stood by me,” he said.

He added that leaders from other political parties, including members associated with the Left Front, had also visited to pay their respects. “Many people from other political parties, including various partners of the Left Front, have also come here to pay their respects and express their condolences. It is a personal loss for me,” he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police have stepped up their probe, with forensic teams examining evidence collected from the scene. The state CID has also been questioning local leads as part of the ongoing investigation. Senior officials, including the Director General of the Border Security Force, visited the crime scene in Madhyamgram earlier in the day.

The ruling All India Trinamool Congress has called for a court-monitored CBI investigation, demanding what it described as a thorough and impartial inquiry into the killing.

Rath, a former Indian Air Force serviceman who had been working as Adhikari’s personal assistant, was shot near Madhyamgram on Wednesday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read: 'Shots fired at point-blank range': Eyewitness to Suvendu Adhikari's aide killing says attack appeared 'pre-planned'

(With ANI inputs)