‘I Did It; Raja Had To Die': What Sonam Raghuwanshi Told Meghalaya Police In Her Confession

New Delhi: The photos told one story. The truth told another. They looked like any happy couple, newly married, laughing in selfies and soaking in the misty romance of Meghalaya’s waterfalls. But behind Sonam Raghuvanshi’s smile was a secret so chilling, it stunned even hardened investigators.

She was not on a honeymoon, but a mission. Her husband, Raja Raghuwanshi, had no idea that he was being tracked, no clue that his bride had allegedly hired men to shadow them across hill roads and hidden trails and no warning that he would not make it back alive.

According to the Meghalaya Police, Sonam has now confessed that she killed her husband. She allegedly told them she paid Rs 50,000 to her suspected lover, Raj Kushwaha, to follow her honeymoon trip and help arrange the murder.

Raj, in turn, allegedly brought three men – Vishal Singh, Anand Kurmi and Akash Rajput – on a journey that ended in bloodshed near Wei Sawdong Falls.

By May 23 or 24, Raja was dead. His body would lie hidden in a gorge for days before anyone found him.

But Sonam? She was gone. She surfaced again in Uttar Pradesh on June 9 – dazed, shaken and sitting at a roadside dhaba (eatery) in Ghazipur. No one knew where she had been. But by then, the body had been found. The mask had slipped.

The police now say Sonam and Raj stayed in touch throughout the trip using location-sharing apps. Every move was tracked. Every step calculated.

Raj claims he was never in Meghalaya. The police are not so sure. What they do know is that after the killing, Sonam returned to Indore, met Raj in a rented room in Dewas Gate and vanished again. They believe he arranged her transport to Uttar Pradesh.

The romantic trip that began with promises ended in murder. A bride walked into the hills of Meghalaya with her husband and returned with his death on her hands. Now, as investigators close in, questions remain. Was this all about love? About control? About betrayal?

All that is left is a shattered family, a dead man and an alleged confession that has turned a picture-perfect honeymoon into a nightmare tale of manipulation, deceit and cold and deliberate murder.