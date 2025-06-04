Bengaluru Stampede: After a massive stampede occurred on Wednesday outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, killing and injuring several, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the crowd was 'uncontrollable' and added that lathis cannot be used on a young crowd.

The crowd had gathered outside the stadium to cheer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team as they won the IPL trophy on Tuesday for the first time in 18 years. According to reports, at least 11 individuals have lost their lives and around 25 were injured in the stampede.

Talking to the media, Karnataka Deputy CM said, "I think this is not a controllable crowd. I apologise to all the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka. We wanted to take a procession, but the crowd is uncontrollable."

Shivakumar also said that the Police can not be blamed for the stampede, as lakhs of people gathered for the event. He added that around 5,000 police personnel were present for the crowd management.

"It was a young, vibrant crowd, we cannot use lathi," Deputy CM Shivakumar continued.

There was a felicitation ceremony for RCB when the stampede began.

Karnataka Deputy CM also stated that he had a word with the Police Commissioner and appealed to the people to remain calm.

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner and everyone. I will also go to the hospital later. I do not want to disturb the doctors who are taking care of the patients. The exact number cannot be told now. We appeal to the people to remain calm. We shortened the program. The program ended within 10 minutes. We are trying to make everything normal...Lakhs of people came," he said.

On the other hand, speaking about Bharatiya Janta Party's allegations on the stampede incident, Shivakumar said, " They are there to allege and we are there to protect… yes, I am going to the hospital..."

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra arrived at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital to meet people who were injured in the stampede.

“More than 11 people have lost their lives. The chief minister should send the matter for a judicial inquiry,” said BY Vijayendra.

(with ANI inputs)