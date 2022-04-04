हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Criminal procedure bill

'I don't get angry, my high-pitched voice is manufacturing defect': Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday told Lok Sabha that his high-pitched voice does not reflect his anger but it is "a manufacturing defect" evoking smiles and laughter from the members.

&#039;I don&#039;t get angry, my high-pitched voice is manufacturing defect&#039;: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday told Lok Sabha that his high-pitched voice does not reflect his anger but it is "a manufacturing defect" evoking smiles and laughter from the members.

Shah also said that he does not get angry except on questions related to Kashmir. Moving the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022 for consideration and passage in the House, Amit Shah said that the bill was aimed at making the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious and increasing the conviction rate.

The Union Home Minister sought to allay the apprehension of opposition members about the bill including the right to privacy. As opposition benches made some comments, Amit Shah said he will respond to the point made by "Dada". 

As a Trinamool Congress member quipped in a lighter vein that the minister responds to Dada in an angry tone, the minister made everyone smile with his reply. "I never scold anyone. My voice is a little high-pitched. It is my manufacturing defect. I do not get angry, get so on question related to Kashmir," he said. 

 

 

Parliament had in August 2019 passed a bill to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. During the passage of the bill, there was a heated exchange between Amit Shah and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. 

Responding to Chowdhury, Amit Shah had then said "What do you think we are doing. We are ready to sacrifice our life for the country." The House later took up discussion on the bill that provides for legal sanction for taking appropriate body measurements of persons who are required to give such measurements to "make the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious".

The bill seeks to define “measurements” to include finger impressions, palm-print and foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, and biological samples and their analysis. 

It seeks to empower the National Crime Records Bureau to collect, store and preserve the record of measurements and for sharing, dissemination, destruction and disposal of records.

The bill also seeks to empower a Magistrate to direct any person to give measurements and empower police or prison officer to take measurements of any person who resists or refuses to give measurements. The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Criminal procedure billAmit ShahLok SabhaParliamentForensic science
Next
Story

Criminal procedure bill will defend human rights of law-abiding Indian citizens, strengthen internal security: Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT16M

Political Crisis: Pakistan PM Imran Khan sends two names for caretaker PM