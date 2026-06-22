/'I don't leave anything half done, Operation Tiger is successful': Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

"When I was CM, I behaved like a worker, and even today I work as a worker. I want to tell all these 6 MPs that they will also have to behave like common workers, and we will show respect for everyone with them, too. I assure you that your belief in coming with us will be kept intact. I assure you personally. Our ministers will sit with you and solve the problems of your constituencies. I will also take the initiative to solve your problems at the centre level," he added.