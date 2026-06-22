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  • /'I don't leave anything half done, Operation Tiger is successful': Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

'I don't leave anything half done, Operation Tiger is successful': Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared "Operation Tiger" a success after six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) joined his faction, calling the move fully compliant with constitutional and parliamentary norms.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
'I don't leave anything half done, Operation Tiger is successful': Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde
Image Credit: ANI

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