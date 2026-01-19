In a troubling incident on the Delhi Metro, an American woman reported being groped by a teenage boy after she agreed to take a photo. Shockingly, the boy’s mother and sister defended him, claiming he was merely curious about blondes, reported NDTV.

Gaurav Sabnis, an Indian-origin professor at Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, shared the woman’s story on X. He explained that a former student had contacted him for travel advice for a friend’s wedding in India.

Sabnis had warned her to be cautious during her trip, noting that she might attract unwanted attention. Sadly, his warning proved accurate when she experienced sexual harassment on the Delhi Metro, and the perpetrator’s family excused his behavior. Through sharing this story, Sabnis highlighted the difficulties that foreign women, in particular, can face in India.

When this former student called me in November for suggestions for her India trip for a friend's wedding, I told her, be on guard for sexual harassment. Especially in Delhi. Here, you're just another blond. There, you'll be a target.



Sadly, came true.



Greatest culture! pic.twitter.com/LThSNG5p4r — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) January 16, 2026

Expressing dissatisfaction, the woman also said she will avoid South Asia for future travel.

"But then a teenage boy, maybe 14 or 15, at a Delhi Metro station just ruined it forever. He was with his mom and sister so thought okay why not. He puts an arm on my shoulder. Weird but okay, he's a teenager. And then, professor, he just straight up grabbed my breasts hard and spanked my butt and giggled like he had played a joke. pretty much EXPLODED in anger, grabbing him by the collar and pushing him away. He fell and his mother started getting upset at me saying I was "overreacting". That he had never met a blond lady up close so he got "carried away". What kind of parenting is that? I loved your country and I wish I could say return, but don't think ever will. In fact I'm going to give all of South Asia a pass," the woman wrote in a text to the professor.

Social media users slammed the incident

Several people condemned the family’s justification, calling it enabling and emphasizing that molestation is a serious offense. Many urged that the woman should have reported the incident, while others expressed apologies on behalf of Indians.

One Social media users wrote, "This is not just a disturbing incident, it's also a cognizable offence. the sad part is, the defense came from the one who was actually supposed to pull his ears and take him to task for this crime of molestation."

Another said, "Absolutely shameful, disgusting & embarrassing. I wish the lady had taken the matter further by calling the police. The boy just got away with his atrocious behaviour. My sons are absolute gentlemen with women. What happened to this nutcase? How did he think this was ok??"



Previous incident of sexual assault of foreign women in India

1. French woman raped in Udaipur (24 June, 2025): In a shocking case, French woman was raped after attending a party in Rajasthana's Udaipur. The Rajasthan Police have registered a case, confirmed officials on Tuesday.

2. Israeli woman raped in Hampi (8 March, 2025): Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped near Sanapur Lake near Hampi in Karnataka's Koppal district, police said on Saturday.

3. British woman raped in Delhi by two online friend (14 March, 2025): A British woman was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area by two men after she travelled to the national capital to meet one of the accused.