NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

'I Don't Want To Give Importance...,' Says Omar Abdullah On Pak PM's Remarks On Pahalgam Attack

Omar Abdullah added that he does not wish to give much importance to statements coming from Islamabad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'I Don't Want To Give Importance...,' Says Omar Abdullah On Pak PM's Remarks On Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks, stating that Pakistan first denied the incident and then shifted the blame onto India. Calling the attack 'unfortunate', Abdullah added that he does not wish to give much importance to statements coming from Islamabad.

"First of all, they did not even recognise that something had happened in Pahalgam. First, they said that India was behind it," the J-K CM told ANI.

He further added, "For the people who made allegations against us in the first place, it is difficult to say anything about it now. I don't want to give much importance to their statements. Whatever happened is unfortunate, and it should not have happened..."

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's Reaction

Earlier, on Friday Shehbaz Sharif showed Islamabad's interest in joining a "neutral, transparent, and credible investigation" into the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam which resulted in the loss of 26 people.

He made a statement after India strongly retaliated by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and shutting down the Attari Integrated Check Post.

While addressing a military academy in Abbottabad, Sharif stated, "Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent, and credible investigation." 

While inviting an investigation, Sharif simultaneously reaffirmed Pakistan’s military readiness, stating, “Our forces are fully capable and prepared to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as demonstrated by our firm response to India’s reckless incursion in February 2019."

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK