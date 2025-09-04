'I Fear Encounter': AAP MLA Harmeet Singh On The Run After Escaping Police Custody Claims Life Threat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who is on the run after escaping police custody, has released a video from unknown location alleging a threat to life. The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has intensified its hunt for AAP legislator Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who surfaced in a video on Wednesday from an undisclosed location. In the clip, Pathanmajra denied reports that he or his associates had attacked the police party attempting to detain him at a relative’s residence in Haryana’s Karnal district a day earlier.

The MLA claimed he chose to escape the scene because he feared for his safety, insisting that no assault on the police had taken place. "My sources in police told me that my staged police encounter was planned. Eight SPs, eight DSPs, five SHOs and encounter specialist Bikram Brar among hundreds of cops arrived to nab one MLA. I respect police but I am disappointed over false police claims," alleged the first-time MLA.

Patiala Range DIG Kuldeep Chahal told The Times of India that AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra remains on the run, and multiple police teams have been deployed to track him down. On Tuesday, Patiala CIA in-charge Pardeep Bajwa said a raid was carried out at the residence of one of the legislator’s relatives in Haryana, during which the MLA was initially taken into custody. However, according to Bajwa, a group of villagers and some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the police team and even opened fire.

Pathanmajra, however, dismissed these claims, insisting that no firing took place and that the police were never attacked. Supporting this version, SI Sri Bhagwan, the investigating officer at Karnal Sadar police station, said there was no evidence of firing or stone pelting. “There was no confrontation between the villagers and the police. A case has been registered on the complaint of the Patiala Civil Lines SHO, but it does not include attempt-to-murder charges,” he clarified.

During the same operation, police arrested Pathanmajra’s aide Balwinder Singh and seized three pistols from his possession.

The legislator is facing serious allegations of sexual exploitation, fraud, and criminal intimidation, with the complainant accusing him of a sham marriage and issuing repeated threats. The FIR was lodged at the Patiala Civil Lines police station.

Notably, before allegedly managing to escape custody, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook, where he accused the Delhi AAP leadership of targeting him. He claimed the FIR and the withdrawal of his security cover were acts of political vendetta after he criticised the government’s handling of the recent floods.

In a Facebook video post earlier, Harmeet Singh said the Punjab Police have booked him under Section 376 in an old case involving his ex-wife. He alleged the Delhi AAP team “is trying to rule over Punjab and is suppressing his voice”.

Pathanmajra also slammed the party's central leadership for the flood crisis and demanded the removal of the officer. He said the officer has not initiated steps to desilt and clean rivers, particularly the Tangri River, despite his requests.

In his video, he said the government should listen to people, or they "will thrash us". "If negligence continues, in the 2027 Assembly polls, AAP will be in a very bad condition... may not even be in a position to form the government again," he said.