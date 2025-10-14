'I Hang My Head In Shame': Javed Akhtar Slams India’s Warm Welcome To Taliban Minister Amir Muttaqi

Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar expressed his disappointment on Monday over the grand reception given to Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister and Taliban leader, Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his recent visit to India. Akhtar criticized the warm welcome, saying it left him “hanging his head in shame,” reflecting his disapproval of India’s treatment of the Taliban official.

Taking over X (formerly Twitter), Akhtar wrote: “I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists.”

I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists . Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their “… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 13, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Javed Akhtar also criticized Darul Uloom Deoband, one of South Asia’s most influential Islamic seminaries, for hosting Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. He condemned the “reverent welcome” given to the official, calling him an “Islamic Hero” despite his role in banning girls’ education in Afghanistan.

Highlighting the Taliban’s strict restrictions, Akhtar reminded Indians that Afghan women and girls face severe curbs, including bans on education beyond sixth grade, restrictions on employment, and rules requiring full veils and silence in public. Expressing dismay, he asked, “My Indian brothers and sisters! What is happening to us?”

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister and Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Saturday, meeting senior clerics, scholars, and administrators. He expressed gratitude for the “grand welcome and affection” shown to him, saying he hopes for stronger India-Afghanistan ties and future visits between the countries.

The visit, however, sparked controversy after Muttaqi barred women journalists from attending a press conference at the Afghan Embassy in Delhi on the first day. When questioned about women’s rights in Afghanistan, he dismissed concerns as “propaganda,” citing Shariah and local customs.

Responding to the backlash, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified it had no role in the press interaction and noted that officials had suggested inviting women journalists. Following nationwide criticism, Muttaqi called another press conference and included women journalists, describing the earlier exclusion as “more a technical issue.”