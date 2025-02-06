SHIVPURI: Lying down in pain one of the injured pilots of a Mirage-2000 fighter jet of the IAF, that crashed in a farmland in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday, probably borrowed a mobile phone from a villager to communicate with an official at the Gwalior Airbase. A two-minute-long audio-video of the communication between them, recorded by someone at the crash site near Barheta Sunari village, went viral on social media.

"Joshi, Jadhav bol raha hun. I have ejected. I am somewhere south of the river. My aircraft crashed. Mere saath Bhola sir the (Bhola sir was with me). I'll send you my coordinates. My location is 2542¦. Aircraft is burning and can be seen from the top. Bhola sir is about a km away from me. I am most probably west of the aircraft. Bhola sir is most probably east of the aircraft," the pilot is heard saying in the video. In between, he tells villagers surrounding him to maintain silence so that he could speak to the official without disturbance.

After communicating the message, the pilot handed over the phone to a villager sitting nearby. When villagers offered medical assistance to the pilot writhing in pain, he told them that a vehicle is coming to ferry them to hospital. The pilot then asks villagers to find out about his 'banda' (co-pilot).

A Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an agriculture field with standing crops in the afternoon after developing a snag, a defence spokesperson said. The twin-seater trainer aircraft, which was on a routine sortie, caught fire after crashing at around 2.40 pm, said a Central Air Command spokesperson.

The fighter jet had taken off from the Gwalior Airbase. Both pilots on board the aircraft ejected safely but suffered minor injuries and were airlifted to Gwalior by a helicopter, officials said. The pilots were admitted to a hospital in Gwalior, the spokesperson said. The IAF, in a post on social media platform X, said the fighter jet crashed after encountering a system malfunction. "An enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.