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NewsIndia'I haven't inaugurated it, you have': PM Modi's unconventional opening of the Noida International Airport | Watch
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'I haven't inaugurated it, you have': PM Modi's unconventional opening of the Noida International Airport | Watch

PM Modi's unconventional opening of the Noida International Airport | Watch

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'I haven't inaugurated it, you have': PM Modi's unconventional opening of the Noida International Airport | WatchPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Screengrab from ANI video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a surprise for the crowd at the inauguration of Noida International Airport on Saturday, refusing to take credit for it. He asked everyone to pull out their phones, turn on their flashlights, and light up the venue themselves. "I have only unveiled the curtain," he said. "You are the ones inaugurating this airport today."

 

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