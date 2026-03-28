'I haven't inaugurated it, you have': PM Modi's unconventional opening of the Noida International Airport | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a surprise for the crowd at the inauguration of Noida International Airport on Saturday, refusing to take credit for it. He asked everyone to pull out their phones, turn on their flashlights, and light up the venue themselves. "I have only unveiled the curtain," he said. "You are the ones inaugurating this airport today."

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Has it been inaugurated? No. Only half the work has been completed so far. I have merely unveiled the curtain. Today, I want all of you present here to inaugurate this airport. So, please take out your mobile… pic.twitter.com/og5tzbkxEA March 28, 2026

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