/‘I just want that phone to ring again’: Abhijeet Dipke’s emotional message for jailed Ashutosh Ranka and Saurv Das

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has shared an emotional message for his group members Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who spent their sixth day in judicial custody on Monday (October 19). In a post on Instagram, he recalled the duo’s role in building the outfit over the past three months and apologised to them and their families for the trauma caused by their detention.
“Today marks the sixth day of you both being in jail. I cannot tell you how much I miss you, my brothers,” he wrote.
The message offered a personal glimpse into CJP’s work. Dipke credited Ranka and Das with running the pressure group and keeping it together. Although he is seen as the public face of the movement, he said its progress over the past three months depended largely on the two leaders.
“I genuinely don’t think CJP would have achieved even half of what it has without you two,” he said.
He also expressed a wish for more people to recognise the work and sacrifices made by Ranka and Das. He recalled their frequent calls and messages and expressed how much he wanted to hear from them again.
“I just want that phone to ring again,” he wrote.
He apologised to both men and their families for the pain, anxiety and uncertainty they had faced during the detention. His post ended with an appeal to the the group’s members to return soon.
“Come back soon, my brothers,” Dipke added.
Ranka and Das were sent to judicial custody after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar despite restrictions and climbing a locked gate at the protest site. They have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The SIR exercise has become a major point of contention between the EC and opposition parties, which have questioned aspects of the voter-roll revision process. The commission has defended its procedures, while critics have demanded greater transparency over deletions, additions and the handling of objections.
The CJP leaders’ detention followed their protest against the poll body and its chief. Their case has brought the campaign against the SIR process into the same story as the personal cost of the detention for its members and families.
The court proceedings were due to resume on Monday after the five-day custody period ended. The Delhi Police sought an extension of custody, while the hearing also faced complications over alleged threatening messages sent to the magistrate. The developments added a new turn to the case as the two CJP leaders sought release.
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