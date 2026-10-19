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  • /‘I just want that phone to ring again’: Abhijeet Dipke’s emotional message for jailed Ashutosh Ranka and Saurv Das

‘I just want that phone to ring again’: Abhijeet Dipke’s emotional message for jailed Ashutosh Ranka and Saurv Das

He credited the duo with helping build the CJP movement over three months. The two were detained after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar despite restrictions during a protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the SIR voter-roll revision.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
‘I just want that phone to ring again’: Abhijeet Dipke’s emotional message for jailed Ashutosh Ranka and Saurv Das
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

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‘I just want that phone to ring again’: Abhijeet Dipke’s emotional message for jailed Ashutosh Ranka and Saurv Das
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