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‘I lost consciousness’: Captain Smit recalls co-pilot’s mid-air attack on flydubai flight

In an interview with the UAE-based newspaper The National, Machchhar described how the assault left him struggling to see clearly before he managed to reach the cockpit door. He was later taken to Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Military Hospital, where he is recovering.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
‘I lost consciousness’: Captain Smit recalls co-pilot’s mid-air attack on flydubai flight
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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