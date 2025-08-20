'I Love Driving': Bengaluru Woman Auto Driver Breaks Stereotypes, Wins Hearts

A young Bengaluru woman has captured social media’s attention with her bold choice of becoming an auto-rickshaw driver, challenging stereotypes. Safura Khan’s story went viral after influencer Tamanna Tanweer took a ride in her auto and shared their conversation online.

In the video, Ms Tanweer explained that she was curious after spotting the unusual sight of a young woman driving an auto. She struck up a conversation with Ms Khan and recorded it. During their chat, Ms Khan revealed her love for driving and how financial limits stopped her from buying a car. Instead, she chose an autorickshaw, which allowed her to follow her passion and enter a male-dominated field on her own terms.

"I love driving any vehicle. Car, auto, bike, anything I can drive. It's just that I can buy an auto in my budget. So I don't have the budget for buying a Swift car. So I thought I would go with the auto first. Then we'll see in the future if I can buy or not," she told Ms Tanweer.

"Whatever I am doing, I am not feeling 'Oh, it's a Monday. I have to go to work. I am enjoying every single day, and I'm happy. I'm full of energy," she added.

Social media lit up with admiration for her courage, charm, and cheerful spirit, as clips of her chatting with passengers and her bright smile went viral.

One user wrote, “Her energy is amazing, and hats off for breaking stereotypes. Six years ago, I met a female auto driver at Chennai railway station. She was the only breadwinner, proudly driving her auto to support her family and marry off her daughters.”



Another commented, "Bengaluru needs more Safooras. Skill, grit, and joy at work. Respect."

A third said, "Her smile is so refreshing. Hope all her dreams come true."

"So super proud I have goosebumps, god bless her with all the abundance and an amazing life," a fourth added.