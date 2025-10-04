'I Love Mohammad' Row In Bareilly: UP Police Stop SP Delegation, Internet Remains Suspended - Key Highlights

Tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly remained high, where protests over "I Love Mohammad" posters on September 26 turned violent. Meanwhile, an MP delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP), including Mohibbullah Nadvi, Iqra Hasan, and Harendra Singh Malik, who were en route to Bareilly, was stopped at the Ghazipur border by the UP Police on Saturday.

On the other hand, after the unrest, the Bareilly administration suspended mobile internet and broadband services for 48 hours, from October 2 (3 pm) to October 4 (3 pm).

SP Delagation To Bareilly Stopped By Police

According to the news agency ANI, the visuals showed the members of the delegation arguing with the police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

UP Police personnel were reportedly deployed outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mata Prasad Pandey's residence in Lucknow amid plans to visit Bareilly.

SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi told ANI, "We are being stopped from going to Bareilly. This is unconstitutional... The BJP government first oppresses people with great vengeance and then tries to cover it up..."

SP MP Iqra Hasan linked the situation with an "undeclared emergency" and said that their visit does not have an agenda.

"We don't understand on what grounds we are being stopped in the way of an undeclared emergency. We request that the administration accompany us. We are not trying to hide anything. We don't have any agendas... I don't know which of its evil deeds the UP government wants to cover up, that it's not allowing us to go to Bareilly..."

'I Love Mohammad' Controversy In Bareilly

A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards.

The demonstrators also allegedly pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers.

Furthermore, UP police have arrested IMC National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly, taking the total arrests in the case to 81.

According to the authorities, Farman was responsible for managing the Facebook page of IMC.

Security Heightened In Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police conducted flag marches in Kanpur as well to ensure peace during Friday prayers. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashutosh Kumar Singh stated that no problems have arisen thus far.

Heavy deployment of security forces continued nearly one week after violence broke out in Bareilly on Friday (October 3).

According to District Magistrate Avinash Singh, the entire city has been divided into super zones, zones and sectors, with officials deployed at various locations while religious leaders appeal to people to return straight to their homes after offering prayers.

Police officials ensured that the Friday prayers were carried out peacefully.

(with ANI inputs)