I LOVE MUHAMMAD

‘I Love Muhammad’ Row Escalates In UP's Bareilly, Police Resort To Lathicharge

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘I Love Muhammad’ Row Escalates In UP's Bareilly, Police Resort To LathichargePhoto Credit: ANI

Lucknow: Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Friday following violent clashes between police and protestors, in the latest escalation of a controversy surrounding an ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster. The unrest erupted after Friday prayers, as police reportedly resorted to a lathi charge to control a large gathering that turned hostile, allegedly involving stone-pelting.

The protests are linked to a week-old row that began in Kanpur after authorities removed a tent displaying an ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster during a religious procession. The incident has since sparked outrage among sections of the Muslim community, culminating in Friday’s volatile situation in Bareilly.

A sizeable crowd assembled near the Islamia ground in Bareilly shortly after Friday prayers, responding to a cleric’s call to peacefully submit a memorandum condemning the FIR lodged in Kanpur. The FIR was filed after police dismantled the tent featuring the poster on 4 September, during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession.

The atmosphere grew increasingly tense as more people joined the gathering, despite the heavy police deployment in the area. According to reports, some individuals allegedly raised provocative slogans, further escalating the situation. When sections of the crowd reportedly began pelting stones at police personnel, law enforcement responded with a lathi charge to disperse the protestors and restore order.

Senior officials are closely monitoring the developments. Authorities in Bareilly have been instructed to take firm action against anyone found disturbing public order.

How Controversy Unfolded

The origins of the row trace back to 4 September, when a traditional tent displaying an ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster was erected as part of an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Kanpur. On 9 September, Kanpur police filed an FIR against 24 individuals, alleging that the tent had been installed on a public road without permission and had been relocated to an unauthorised site.

However, officials later clarified that the case was related to the unauthorised placement of the tent itself, not the content of the poster. “The FIR is against the practice of installing a tent on the road and not against the poster,” the police stated.

Despite this clarification, the issue has continued to fuel discontent, leading to Friday’s confrontation in Bareilly, an indication that the situation remains highly sensitive and volatile across parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Security has been tightened in key areas, and the administration has appealed for calm while reiterating that action will be taken against those attempting to disrupt public peace.

