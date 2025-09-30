'I Love Muhammad' Row: Muslims Vs Muslims As Yogi Govt Launches Action | DNA

New row erupted within India’s Muslim community over the “I Love Muhammad” campaign, which began in Uttar Pradesh and has since spiraled into violent protests, sectarian clashes, and a heavy state crackdown.

The movement, initially projected as a united expression of Muslim devotion, has revealed sharp internal divisions. On one side, clerics like Maulana Tauqir Raza of the Barelvi school mobilized supporters onto the streets, where demonstrations turned violent, particularly in Bareilly. Protesters were accused of raising incendiary slogans, pelting stones, and plotting to attack police. On the other side, senior Islamic scholars such as Maulana Sajjad Nomani of the Deobandi school and cleric Qari Ishaq Gora condemned the campaign, insisting that love for the Prophet should not be displayed through street protests.

In today's DNA, Zee news managing editor Rahul Sinha analysed the diverse opinions within the Indian Mushlim community.

Authorities argue the unrest was not spontaneous but part of a deliberate strategy to use Uttar Pradesh as a laboratory for religious radicalism. Recent arrests of suspected members of the so-called “Mujahideen Army” in multiple UP districts strengthened fears of coordinated attempts to incite jihad, target Hindu leaders, and push for Sharia law.

With nearly 45 million Muslims, Uttar Pradesh has a population larger than that of most Islamic countries. Analysts say this makes the state a focal point for sectarian competition, with whoever gains dominance in UP seen as potentially commanding influence over India’s wider Muslim community.

The Yogi Adityanath government has responded with an iron hand. Seventy-three people have been arrested in Bareilly alone, properties worth over ₹150 crore seized, and bulldozers deployed against illegal structures linked to Tauqir Raza’s associates. Among the most high-profile demolitions was that of an alleged encroachment owned by Raza’s son-in-law, Mohsin Raza, despite his claims of legal protection.

The crackdown signals that while the “I Love Muhammad” movement sought to project power, its violent turn has instead exposed deep rifts and triggered a decisive state response.