'I Love Muhammad' Row: Protesters Clash With Police, Several Officers Injured In Stone Pelting And Firing

Lucknow: A violent clash unfolded in Bareilly today when extremists, protesting under the banner of "I Love Muhammad," attacked police personnel after being denied permission to hold a demonstration at Islamia Ground. Following Friday prayers, the group attempted to hold an unauthorised protest but were stopped by the police. In response, protesters began pelting stones and firing bullets at the officers, resulting in injuries to more than ten policemen. Despite appeals to maintain peace, the crowd resorted to firearms and stone pelting, escalating the situation rapidly.

The police, losing patience after sustained violence, launched a baton charge to regain control of the streets. The force chased and dispersed the rioters, many of whom were seen fleeing into narrow lanes to escape the baton charge. Several individuals involved in the disturbances were arrested following the crackdown.

This unrest is part of a larger pattern of protests that have been occurring without permission across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh over the past 15 days. These demonstrations have included hateful slogans, and in some instances, children were reportedly used as pawns. Bareilly itself witnessed threats against a police inspector last week, who was warned of having his hand cut.

The president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the protests, had called for the demonstration at Islamia Ground. However, he was notably absent during the outbreak of violence. Despite efforts by other Maulanas to appeal to the crowd to desist from stone pelting, extremists continued their violent actions unabated.

Police have made it clear that those involved in the violence will face strict consequences, and an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the weapons used in the firing at police personnel. Authorities emphasise that uncovering the conspiracy behind the incident is crucial to preventing the spread of such violence to other cities.