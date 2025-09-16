Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2960703https://zeenews.india.com/india/i-m-like-salt-in-vegetables-chirag-paswan-highlights-ljprvs-importance-in-nda-pushes-for-more-bihar-assembly-seats-2960703.html
NewsIndia
2025 BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

‘I’m Like Salt In Vegetables’: Chirag Paswan Highlights LJP(RV)'s Importance In NDA, Pushes For More Bihar Assembly Seats

Chirag Paswan, buoyed by his party’s 2024 Lok Sabha sweep, is demanding a bigger, quality share of Bihar’s 243 seats, warning BJP-JDU of his vote influence as seat-sharing talks remain pending.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘I’m Like Salt In Vegetables’: Chirag Paswan Highlights LJP(RV)'s Importance In NDA, Pushes For More Bihar Assembly Seats Image: ANI

As Bihar heads into assembly elections, political tempers are rising by the day. On Tuesday, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan issued yet another veiled warning to the BJP–JDU alliance. Stressing his electoral influence, he remarked, “I’m like salt in vegetables… can affect 20,000 to 25,000 votes in every constituency.”

In an interview with NDTV, Paswan made it clear that he expects a fair share in seat distribution. “I want a decent number of seats… I have a figure in mind, and I want quality seats,” he said. However, he added, "But I would not like to disclose those in a public forum. That would be unethical for a coalition partner."

Paswan also pointed out that the BJP-led NDA has not yet formally begun discussions on seat-sharing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He is pushing hard for a larger share of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats. In the 2020 election, the undivided LJP, led then in the aftermath of Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, managed to win only one of the 135 seats it contested. However, fortunes changed in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when Chirag’s faction of the party swept all five constituencies it fought.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh