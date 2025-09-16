‘I’m Like Salt In Vegetables’: Chirag Paswan Highlights LJP(RV)'s Importance In NDA, Pushes For More Bihar Assembly Seats

As Bihar heads into assembly elections, political tempers are rising by the day. On Tuesday, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan issued yet another veiled warning to the BJP–JDU alliance. Stressing his electoral influence, he remarked, “I’m like salt in vegetables… can affect 20,000 to 25,000 votes in every constituency.”

In an interview with NDTV, Paswan made it clear that he expects a fair share in seat distribution. “I want a decent number of seats… I have a figure in mind, and I want quality seats,” he said. However, he added, "But I would not like to disclose those in a public forum. That would be unethical for a coalition partner."

Paswan also pointed out that the BJP-led NDA has not yet formally begun discussions on seat-sharing.

He is pushing hard for a larger share of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats. In the 2020 election, the undivided LJP, led then in the aftermath of Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, managed to win only one of the 135 seats it contested. However, fortunes changed in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when Chirag’s faction of the party swept all five constituencies it fought.