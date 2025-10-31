‘I Openly Say That There Should Be Ban On RSS,’ Says Kharge

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has reiterated his demand for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), asserting that the organisation and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are responsible for the current law and order situation in the country.

Kharge said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly respects the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he should move to ban the RSS.

"These are my personal views, and I openly say that there should be one (a ban on the RSS). If PM respects the views presented by Vallabhbhai Patel, this should be done. All the wrongs in the country and all law & order issues here are due to BJP and RSS," Kharge said

Speaking about Sardar Patel, Kharge said that he, along with the Iron Lady of India, Indira Gandhi put every possible effort to maintain unity of the country.

While recalling Sardar Patel's letter to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Kharge claimed that Patel stated that the way RSS rejoiced after Gandhi's death, there was no option but to ban them. He stressed that the RSS distributed sweets after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Patel wrote a letter stating that after the way the RSS people rejoiced at Gandhi's death, there was no option left but to ban them. He wrote this letter to Syama Prasad Mukherjee...The speeches of the Sangh people are full of venom; they distributed sweets after Gandhi's assassination. He also wrote this letter to Golwalkar," Kharge said, ANI reported.

Earlier, the Congress President's son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had urged state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution."

"Millions of Indians will forever find inspiration in the life of the 'Iron Lady of India', Smt. Indira Gandhi was a symbol of resilience, courage, and visionary leadership. Her resolute commitment to India's progress and unity remains in our hearts and minds. She laid down her life in the service of the nation, safeguarding its integrity and spirit. Our humble homage at Shakti Sthal," he wrote on X.

