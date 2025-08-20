'I Resigned Before Arrest’: Amit Shah Counters KC Venugopal While Tabling 3 Bills In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, asserted that the charges once levelled against him were “false” and emphasised that he had stepped down from his ministerial role prior to his arrest, out of respect for constitutional principles. His statement came in direct response to a pointed query from Congress MP KC Venugopal during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

The exchange occurred shortly after Shah introduced three significant pieces of legislation in the Lower House. Among them was the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes disqualifying the Prime Minister or any chief minister facing serious criminal or corruption charges if they remain in custody for 30 consecutive days.

In addition, Shah tabled the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The latter seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, allowing for the removal of a chief minister or minister if detained on grave charges.

During the heated session, Venugopal criticised the proposed legislation, alleging it undermines constitutional values. “This bill is meant to sabotage the basic principles of the Constitution,” he said. “BJP members are saying that this bill is to bring morality into politics. Can I ask the home minister a question? When he was the home minister of Gujarat, he was arrested. Did he uphold morality at that time?”

Shah responded firmly and said, “Now listen to me, I want to clear the record. False charges were levelled against me. I had resigned before being arrested out of a moral responsibility. And I didn't take up any post until I was acquitted by the courts...”

Shah's remarks referred to his 2010 arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged fake encounter killings of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kauser Bi, and associate Tulsiram Prajapati. The CBI had named him in the case, citing phone records and other evidence to support claims of conspiracy.

Before his arrest in July 2010, Shah, then Minister of State for Home in Gujarat, resigned from his post. He was subsequently held in judicial custody at Sabarmati Jail and later granted bail.

In December 2014, a special CBI court discharged Shah from all charges due to insufficient evidence.