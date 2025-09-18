‘I Respect All Religions’: CJI Gavai Clarifies Vishnu Idol Remark

Amid the social media ourrage, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), BR Gavai, on Thursday clarified his remark that came while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of a 7-foot-long beheaded structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho, MP.

CJI Gavai asserted that he respects all religions.

On Thursday, the comments came during the post-lunch session of the CJI-led bench at the Supreme Court.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, present in court, said he has known the CJI for a decade and is aware of his visits to all religious places, adding that social media often exaggerates issues.

"Newtons' law says that every action has an equal reaction. Now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction," Mehta said.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also present at the court, agreed with the aforesaid view and added that lawyers suffer every day due to such kinds of portrayals of issues on social media.

CJI Gavai, at this stage, also mentioned that even his remarks on the Nepal issue had received a similar reaction.

Justice K. Vinod Chandran, sitting alongside CJI Gavai, highlighted the harmful effects of misinformation on social media, calling it anti-social media, and recounted his own experience of being misjudged online.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Nuli, representing petitioner Rakesh Dalal in the Lord Vishnu case, also clarified that the CJI never made the statement wrongly attributed to him, stressing concern over misleading social media posts.

Lord Vishnu idol Hearing

On Tuesday, the CJI had, during the hearing of the Lord Vishnu idol matter, remarked that the petitioner seeking directions to restore the idol should go and seek the remedy by praying to Lord Vishnu, as the Court declined to entertain the same.

While refusing to hear the case, the top court had opined that it's a dispute over a temple which is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), suggesting that the ASI is an authority better equipped to intervene in this regard.

