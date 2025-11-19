'I Should Have Learnt Tamil In My Childhood': PM Modi Tells Farmers In Coimbatore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck an emotional note while addressing farmers at the CODISSIA grounds in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. He said he wished he had learnt Tamil when he was young, as he couldn’t fully understand the speech of farmer leader P. R. Pandian, which he described as excellent. Modi added that he asked Governor R. N. Ravi to translate the speech into English or Hindi for him.

During the inauguration of the three-day summit, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to helping farmers and promoting natural farming methods across the country. He announced that the latest instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme had been released from the very platform of the event.

"Today, we have disbursed Rs 18,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of farmers across India. Under this scheme, more than Rs 4 lakh crore has already been transferred directly to farmers so far," he said. The Prime Minister also praised Coimbatore's evolving identity.

"Coimbatore, long proud of its textile industry, has today become proud for another reason - its leadership in natural farming," he said.

He acknowledged former MP and BJP national vice president C.P. Radhakrishnan for "guiding and inspiring the movement", noting that the city was emerging as a vibrant centre for sustainable agricultural practices.

Earlier, PM Modi visited the organic farming pavilions set up at the venue. He interacted with farmers, reviewed a range of natural farming products, and explored stalls displaying innovations in the organic sector. The Prime Minister said the diversity he saw at the summit, from engineers and ISRO scientists to start-up entrepreneurs and farmers, was a powerful reflection of India's agricultural transformation.

"Had I not come here today, I would have missed a great deal," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the rapid expansion of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, noting that farmers had availed benefits worth Rs 10,000 crore this year alone.

Livestock rearers and fishermen, he said, had also made substantial gains after being included under the KCC framework. The reduction of GST on organic fertilisers has delivered further benefits to cultivators.

Touching upon Tamil Nadu's traditions, PM Modi said, "For Lord Murugan, Tamil Nadu prepares honey, thinai and special powders. Our government is working to ensure that the finest millet-based foods from Tamil Nadu reach global markets."

The South India Organic Farmers' Summit will continue for the next two days, featuring technical sessions, exhibitions, and interactions among farmers, scientists and agri-innovators.

(With IANS Inputs).