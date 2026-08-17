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  • /'I support article 370, I’m a Dimaagi Naxal': Mehbooba Mufti hits back after Kiren Rijiju’s clarification on PM Modi’s remark

'I support article 370, I’m a Dimaagi Naxal': Mehbooba Mufti hits back after Kiren Rijiju’s clarification on PM Modi’s remark

Mehbooba Mufti called herself a “Dimaagi Naxal” after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju linked supporters of Article 370 to the term, intensifying the political debate following PM Modi’s Independence Day speech.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
'I support article 370, I’m a Dimaagi Naxal': Mehbooba Mufti hits back after Kiren Rijiju’s clarification on PM Modi’s remark
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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