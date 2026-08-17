/'I support article 370, I’m a Dimaagi Naxal': Mehbooba Mufti hits back after Kiren Rijiju’s clarification on PM Modi’s remark

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (August 16, 2026) declared herself a “Dimaagi Naxal,” stating that she supports Article 370 of the Constitution. Her post on X came in direct response to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who had listed supporters of Article 370 among those who could be described by the term used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.