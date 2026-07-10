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  • /'I trusted cops, they pinned blame on me': Vijay breaks silence on Karur stampede that killed 41

'I trusted cops, they pinned blame on me': Vijay breaks silence on Karur stampede that killed 41

The stampede had unfolded during an election rally Vijay held at Velusamypuram, where thousands of TVK supporters and fans had gathered. Forty-one people lost their lives, and more than a hundred were injured that day, in a case that remains under CBI investigation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
'I trusted cops, they pinned blame on me': Vijay breaks silence on Karur stampede that killed 41
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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