/'I trusted cops, they pinned blame on me': Vijay breaks silence on Karur stampede that killed 41

"They pinned the blame on me for the Karur incident. I entered politics for the sake of the people. I must put a permanent end to it," Vijay said, before turning his attention to the opposition. He noted how DMK members had walked out of the Legislative Assembly the moment the term "Party Fund" came up, and alleged corruption running into crores across government departments, a jab at claims that graft had disappeared from government offices. He also reaffirmed an old election promise: fulfilling the pledge to present a ring on behalf of the maternal uncle to mark Arignar Anna's birthday.