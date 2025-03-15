'I Was Not Drunk...': Accused Driver In Vadodara Car Crash

The 22-year-old man who allegedly crashed his car into multiple vehicles in Gujarat's Vadodara, killing a woman and injuring four others, claimed that he was not drunk and that the accident occurred due to his view being blocked by the deployed airbag.

" We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right and there was a pothole on the road. There was a scooty and a car while we were turning right... The car slightly touched the other vehicle and the airbag opened suddenly, our vision was hampered and the car went out of control. We were going at 50 km/hour. There were no people at that time, just a scooter and a car...I had no idea. I did not do any party, I went for Holika Dahan and was not drunk... Today, I was told that one woman has died and a few have sustained injuries. I want to meet the family of the victims, it is my fault and whatever they want that should happen," he said.