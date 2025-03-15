'I Was Not Drunk...': Accused Driver In Vadodara Car Crash
The 22-year-old man involved in a deadly crash in Vadodara claimed he wasn't drunk and blamed the airbag for blocking his view, causing the accident that killed a woman and injured others.
" We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right and there was a pothole on the road. There was a scooty and a car while we were turning right... The car slightly touched the other vehicle and the airbag opened suddenly, our vision was hampered and the car went out of control. We were going at 50 km/hour. There were no people at that time, just a scooter and a car...I had no idea. I did not do any party, I went for Holika Dahan and was not drunk... Today, I was told that one woman has died and a few have sustained injuries. I want to meet the family of the victims, it is my fault and whatever they want that should happen," he said.
