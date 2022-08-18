A sensational revelation has come to light about the assailant who killed the famous writer Salman Rushdie. The arrested accused has admitted that he spent most of his time playing video games in the basement of his mother's house and that he disliked Rushdie. On August 12, Rushdie, the author of 'The Satanic Verses', was brutally attacked at a ceremony in Chautauqua, New York. He has received death threats several times because of this book and he is also on the hit list of Al Qaeda. According to reports, Salman Rushdie was stabbed 15 times and his neck was also hit. After this, he was airlifted to the hospital, where his treatment is going on. Three law enforcement sources have identified the alleged attacker as Hadi Matar (24) of Fairview, New Jersey. Salman was supposed to deliver a speech at the Chautauqua Institution, which was evacuated after the attack.

Police said that the accused went to the stage and attacked the writer with a sharp knife. Eyewitnesses said that Salman Rushdie was attacked 10-15 times. Salman Rushdie was 'blooded' after the attack. In his first interview from prison, the attacker told the New York Times, "I don't like that person. I don't think he is a good person. He is such a person who attacked Islam, hurt faith and belief."

Matar further said, "I was surprised when I heard that he had survived." He also revealed that he spent most of his time in her mother's basement watching video games and Netflix.