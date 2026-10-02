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‘I was very devastated’: Wife of pilot Smit Machchhar recalls flydubai cockpit attack

Captain Smit Machchhar’s wife recalls the shock of learning about the mid-air cockpit attack, as the injured pilot recounts how he fought back to help save 180 people on board.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
‘I was very devastated’: Wife of pilot Smit Machchhar recalls flydubai cockpit attack
Image Credit: Captain Smit Machchhar (Photo/ANI)

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