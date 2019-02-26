I will always defend the nation, says PM Narendra Modi in first address after India Air Force airstrikes in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Churu, his first after Indian Air Force conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp early on Tuesday, killing a large number of terrorists.

Here's what he said at the rally:

- Today, I assure the countrymen that the country is in safe hands. Nothing more important than the nation. For us, our country is a priority

- Your pradhan sewak is working because for us India comes first. We are moving ahead with sentiments of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan.

- Today I repeat what I said back in 2014 – Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki main desh nahi mitne doonga, main desh nahi rukne doonga. Main desh nahi jhukne doonga….Mera vachan hai Bharat maa ko, tera sheesh nahi jhukne doonga.

- I once again, pay my respects to the courageous soldiers. Yesterday, you must have seen the country getting its first National War Memorial, which was a respect to the martyrs of the nation. Rajasthan. From Churu, I want to assure the nation that India is in safe hands.

- Today the mood of the people looks different. Today is a moment, we should bow our heads in front of the armed forces.

- I would like to repeat what I said in 2014. I won't let the country be sold, bow or fall. I promise India that its head will never drop. My country is awake and every Indian will win.

- 70 years after independence, for our brave martyrs who laid down their lives, a national war memorial was dedicated yesterday.

- Our government has distributed Rs 35,000 crore to the army families, people from Rajasthan have also been benefitted. This is done because, for us, the country comes first.

- Understanding your josh (excitement) today. Every Indian will win. won’t let anything threaten India.