/'I will continue my fast until...': Sonam Wangchuk after JP Nadda meets CJP delegation

Activist Sonam Wangchuk announced on Monday that he would continue his hunger strike until youth leaders are allowed to meet MPs in Parliament or until the MPs visit him at the Delhi hospital where he is currently admitted.
Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, shared on social media a handwritten message from him expressing solidarity with protesters under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political group demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.
"I will continue my fast (day 23). Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital," Wangchuk said in the note which also has his signature.
"Hopefully the government will fix the accountability of the education minister before that. I am touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation and I appeal to the government and the police to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before parliament today or tomorrow," Wangchuk said, adding that he hopes the protesters "will show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today."
Wangchuk’s message was released hours after Union Minister JP Nadda met with CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka today amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi. During the meeting, the CJP representatives submitted a list of demands to the government, including accountability for the NEET-UG paper leak.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which first emerged on social media as a work of political satire, was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a public relations graduate from Boston University who has previously worked with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) social media team.
The Delhi Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against misinformation on social media.
Earlier today, the Delhi High Court directed the submission of Sonam Wangchuk’s complete medical records while hearing an appeal filed by his wife. The appeal challenges a single-judge bench’s refusal to permit his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital and subsequent transfer to Medanta Hospital.
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