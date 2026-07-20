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'I will continue my fast until...': Sonam Wangchuk after JP Nadda meets CJP delegation

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has vowed to continue his hunger strike until youth protesters are allowed to meet MPs in Parliament or MPs visit him in hospital, amid the CJP-led protest over the NEET-UG paper leak and ongoing legal proceedings over his medical treatment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
'I will continue my fast until...': Sonam Wangchuk after JP Nadda meets CJP delegation
Image Credit: IANS

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