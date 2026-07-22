/'I will end fast if govt assures no action against NEET protesters': Sonam Wangchuk in video message

The 59-year-old activist has now entered Day 25 of his hunger strike at the private Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was taken there after being removed by police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, where he had been fasting for three weeks as part of the satirical political movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Despite being hospitalised, Wangchuk refused to end his fast.