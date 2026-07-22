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'I will end fast if govt assures no action against NEET protesters': Sonam Wangchuk in video message

In a letter to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk appealed for the government to protect the students who had joined the movement demanding accountability.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
'I will end fast if govt assures no action against NEET protesters': Sonam Wangchuk in video message

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