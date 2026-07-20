/‘I will end my fast if...’: Sonam Wangchuk lists 3 conditions for ending hunger strike ahead of CJP ‘Sansad Chalo’ march

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he is willing to end his hunger strike if the government accepts responsibility for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which will begin today i.e Monday.
In a post on X, Wangchuk laid down three conditions under which he would call off his fast.
According to Wangchuk, he will end his hunger strike if:
WHEN WILL I END THE FAST….!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026
Not withstanding my health my fast continues till after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances… pic.twitter.com/kaOGx2Nk4T
In the same post, Wangchuk also claimed that he was being kept under "illegal detention" at Safdarjung Hospital, alleging that his movement, speech and communication had been restricted.
A day earlier, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, had also said that he would end his hunger strike if political leaders visited him at Safdarjung Hospital and assured him that they would raise the issue of education accountability in Parliament.
She said Wangchuk wanted education accountability and reforms to become a key issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session. However, she added that if such an assurance was not secured through Parliament, he would continue his fast. She also noted that despite being admitted to the hospital for two days, he had not ended his hunger strike.
Meanwhile, security was tightened outside Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's proposed 'Sansad Chalo' march on the first day of the Monsoon Session.
Police personnel were deployed around the protest site to maintain security, and section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in New Delhi district ahaed of the planned agitation.
The CJP has been continuing its protest at Jantar Mantar and has called for a march to Parliament on Monday. However, sources told ANI that the organisation had not yet approached the Delhi Police to seek official permission for the march. The protest march was earlier announced by Sonam Wangchuk before he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning.
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