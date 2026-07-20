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  • /‘I will end my fast if...’: Sonam Wangchuk lists 3 conditions for ending hunger strike ahead of CJP ‘Sansad Chalo’ march

‘I will end my fast if...’: Sonam Wangchuk lists 3 conditions for ending hunger strike ahead of CJP ‘Sansad Chalo’ march

A day earlier, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, had also said that he would end his hunger strike if political leaders visited him at Safdarjung Hospital and assured him that they would raise the issue of education accountability in Parliament.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 08:22 AM IST
‘I will end my fast if...’: Sonam Wangchuk lists 3 conditions for ending hunger strike ahead of CJP ‘Sansad Chalo’ march
Image Credit: Ahead of the CJP&#039;s &#039;Sansad Chalo&#039; march, activist Sonam Wangchuk set three conditions to call off his fast

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