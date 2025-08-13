'I Will Look Into It': CJI BR Gavai Agrees To Examine Plea On Stray Dogs

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea filed by an NGO challenging a Delhi High Court order on stray dogs in the National Capital Region. The matter was mentioned before the CJI for urgent listing by counsel for the petitioner, Conference for Human Rights (India).

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 12:27 PM IST | Source: Bureau