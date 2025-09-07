‘I Will Pour Acid Down His Throat...’: TMC MLA Abdur Rahim Boxi Shocking Threat To BJP Leader

Trinamool Congress MLA Abdur Rahim Boxi has sparked controversy after being heard allegedly threatening BJP leaders with acid attacks if they continue labeling Bengali-speaking migrant workers as illegal Bangladeshi or Rohingya infiltrators.

During a public meeting organised late Saturday evening at Malatipur to protest against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants, he is heard saying that acid would be poured down the throats of BJP leaders. Boxi represents the Malatipur Assembly constituency in Malda district, northern West Bengal.

“One BJP legislator recently, at the state Assembly, described a section of the migrant workers from West Bengal as Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. I warn him that I will pour acid down his throat in such a way that his voice will become silent forever,” he said, IANS reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He further threatened to pluck out the eyes and said, “The eyes through which the BJP leader views the people of West Bengal as Bangladeshis will be plucked out.”

Although Boxi did not directly name any BJP legislator, his remarks were seen as aimed at Shankar Ghosh, the Chief Whip of the BJP’s legislative party in the West Bengal Assembly. Earlier this week, during a special session of the House, Ghosh had referred to instances of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators being identified in several states.

Boxi also urged people to boycott the BJP and destroy the party’s flags.

“People of West Bengal are harassed and even killed in the BJP-ruled states. Those who are associated with the BJP in West Bengal are silent on this issue. These persons cannot remain associated with the BJP in the state,” he said.