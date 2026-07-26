Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that he will not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections. He cited his advancing age, declining health, and what he described as rising corruption in politics as the reasons for his decision.
In a post on X, 79-year-old Siddaramaiah said that he would continue to remain active in public life but had decided not to contest any elections or seek electoral office in the future.
“Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections. However, remaining active in politics, I will continue to stand as a voice for the people’s hardships and joys,” he wrote.
The Congress leader said that people of his Varuna constituency had been urging him to contest the election once more, but he had made up his mind not to fight any future polls.
Explaining his decision, Siddaramaiah said that he would be around 81 or 82 years of age by the time the present government’s term concludes and the next assembly election is held.
“I am now 79 years old. Our government’s term still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before,” he wrote.
He also looked back on his nearly five-decade political career, noting that 2028 would mark 50 years since he first entered public life as a taluk board member in 1978.
“I have seen both defeats and victories. But I take satisfaction in the fact that I have not acted against the principles I believed in, nor betrayed my conscience,” he said.
The veteran leader also lamented what he referred to as the changing nature of electoral politics.
“The time has come where, if we contest elections, we would have to give money to the people. Politics today is thoroughly corrupted. Honest politics seems to have no leg to stand on. In this backdrop, I have arrived at the decision not to contest in future elections,” he wrote.
Despite declaring his retirement from electoral politics, Siddaramaiah said that he would continue working for the people.
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