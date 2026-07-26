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  • /'I won't contest 2028 assembly polls': Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah cites 'corrupt politics', age, and health

'I won't contest 2028 assembly polls': Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah cites 'corrupt politics', age, and health

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that he will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections or seek electoral office again, citing his age, declining health and the growing corruption in politics.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
'I won't contest 2028 assembly polls': Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah cites 'corrupt politics', age, and health
Image Credit: X/@siddaramaiah

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