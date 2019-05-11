IAF adds more teeth as Boeing hands over first AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter to India

In a major boost, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was on Friday formally handed over its first Apache Guardian attack helicopter at Boeing production facility Arizona, USA.

Air Marshal AS Butola represented the IAF and accepted the first Apache in the ceremony.

The addition of AH-64 E (I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of IAF’s helicopter fleet. The helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain. pic.twitter.com/prN3vjx4dH — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 11, 2019

As per details shared by the IAF, the addition of AH-64 E (I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of IAF’s helicopter fleet and it has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements. It would have significant capability in mountainous terrain.

The AH-64E Apache is a leading multi-role attack helicopter and is flown by the US Army

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters. The first batch of these helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to India by July this year.

"Selected aircrew and ground crew have undergone training at the training facilities at US Army base Fort Rucker, Alabama. This personnel will lead the operationalisation of the Apache fleet in the IAF," the IAF said in a statement.

Read more on https://t.co/iGT8y5kfPL pic.twitter.com/pHRArBCjbz — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 11, 2019

"The helicopter has the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from ground," it said.



It said the ability of these helicopters, to transmit and receive the battlefield picture, to and from the weapon systems through data networking makes it a lethal acquisition.

"These attack helicopters will provide a significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces," the IAF added.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry in 2017 approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army. This will be its first fleet of attack choppers.

Fuselages for this Army order will be produced by Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems in Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)