close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

IAF adds more teeth as Boeing hands over first AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter to India

Air Marshal AS Butola represented the IAF and accepted the first Apache at a ceremony in the US.

IAF adds more teeth as Boeing hands over first AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter to India
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

In a major boost, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was on Friday formally handed over its first Apache Guardian attack helicopter at Boeing production facility Arizona, USA.

Air Marshal AS Butola represented the IAF and accepted the first Apache in the ceremony.

As per details shared by the IAF, the addition of AH-64 E (I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of IAF’s helicopter fleet and it has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements. It would have significant capability in mountainous terrain.

The AH-64E Apache is a leading multi-role attack helicopter and is flown by the US Army

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters. The first batch of these helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to India by July this year. 

"Selected aircrew and ground crew have undergone training at the training facilities at US Army base Fort Rucker, Alabama. This personnel will lead the operationalisation of the Apache fleet in the IAF," the IAF said in a statement.

"The helicopter has the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from ground," it said.
 
It said the ability of these helicopters, to transmit and receive the battlefield picture, to and from the weapon systems through data networking makes it a lethal acquisition. 

"These attack helicopters will provide a significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces," the IAF added. 

Additionally, the Defence Ministry in 2017 approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army. This will be its first fleet of attack choppers.

Live TV

Fuselages for this Army order will be produced by Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems in Hyderabad. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Indian Air ForceApache Guardian attack helicopter
Next
Story

Didn't invite Digvijaya Singh for 'Hatyog': Computer Baba's response to EC

Must Watch

PT58S

IB alert of fidayeen attack on Buddha Purnima in West Bengal