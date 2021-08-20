IAF AFCAT 2021: Admit card released! Download here

New Delhi: Indian Air Force has released admit card for IAF AFCAT 2021 today. Candidates appearing for Air Force Common Admission Test can download their admit cards from the official site of IAF: afcat.cdac.in

The IAF AFCAT 2021 examination will be conducted in two shifts on August 28, 29, and 30, 2021.

The admit card was scheduled to release on August 9 but was postponed due to some unknown reason. Candidates appearing for the examination will have to carry the admit card to the examination centre. The exam would be of 2 hours duration. This examination drive will fill up 334 posts in the organisation.

Direct link for Admit Card

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

Step-1: Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT: afcat.cdac.in

Step-2: On the home page click on the 'Candidate login' icon available.

Step-3: Enter the login credentials and submit.

Step-4: Check the admit card displayed on the screen.

Step-5: Download the admit card and take out a print of the same for the examination.

The exam will be held for the selection of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT question paper will have questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test.

ALSO READ: AIIMS Recruitment 2021: AIIMS Raipur invites application for various posts, apply for 168 vacancies here

Live TV