IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: CASB exam date, city RELEASED at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check yours here

Candidates can now check the exam date and exam city for IAF Agniveervayu Exam 2023 Phase 1 on the official website-  agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam date and exam city for the  Agniveervayu Exam 2023. Candidates who have applied for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 Phase 1 can now download the check the exam city and date of the examination on the official website-  agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Here's how to check Exam date and Exam city

  • Visit the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in
  • On the home page click on the link that reads- "Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2023 is available in your login [Click here]"
  • In the newly opened tab entre your registered email id and password

IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam City 2023 Direct Link

Sign in and your Agniveer Vayu 2023 exam city and date will appear on the screen

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023 Date

Indian Airforce will release the IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2023 24 to 43 hours prior to the exam date. Once released candidates will be able to download the IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 from the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

 

