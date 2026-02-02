IAF airlifts 85-year-old paralysed woman as heavy snowfall blocks roads in Himachal | WATCH

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Cheetah helicopter on Sunday conducted an emergency medical evacuation, airlifting an 85-year-old paralysed woman from the remote village of Dhanderwari in Himachal Pradesh to Chandigarh after heavy snowfall cut off all road connectivity.

The patient was given quick medical care and is currently in stable condition.

The evacuation was carried out at an altitude of around 9,000 feet above mean sea level, despite active snowfall and poor visibility.

In a post on X, IAF said, "An IAF Cheetah helicopter undertook an urgent medical evacuation of an 85 Year-old paralysed woman from Dhanderwari, Himachal Pradesh (9,000 ft AMSL) to Chandigarh. This was after snowfall blocked all roads. The life-saving mission was completed in snowfall, and low visibility. The woman is stable after receiving timely medical assistance."

A video posted by the IAF showed the woman being carried on a stretcher to the Cheetah helicopter amid heavy snowfall. The footage also captured the helipad covered in snow.

IAF conducts relief operation in Manipur

Where the air thins, resolve holds firm.

At 9,500 ft over Manipur, IAF’s Mi-17 V5s have battled fire, wind and low visibility—delivering 40,000 litres of water over three relentless days.

The Indian Air Force delivered 40,000 litres of water for three days in the north-eastern state of Manipur.

IAF's Mi-17 V5 choppers supplied water amid fire, wind and low visibility in Manipur also at an altitude of approx. 9,500 feet.

North India witnessing severe cold

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed rain and snow over the past 24 hours, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in the state on Sunday.

As per the IMD's morning weather bulletin issued from Shimla, no major changes in minimum and maximum temperatures seem across most stations of state. Having said that, minimum temperature at some locations increased by 2 to 6°C, while at some stations it remained near normal or 3 to 6°C above normal.

The coldest minimum temperature in the state was reported at Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti, where the mercury dipped to minus 3.6°C, while the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Paonta Sahib at 24°C.

During the past 24 hours, significant rainfall was recorded at various places, with Manali receiving 10 mm, followed by Sujanpur Tira at 7.8 mm, Sarahan at 7.3 mm, Shimla at 4.2 mm, Malraon at 4.0 mm, and Solan and Jubberhatti with 3.4 mm each.

The IMD said thunderstorm activity was observed in Shimla and Sundernagar, while no fog, cold wave, cold day conditions, or gusty winds were reported during this period.