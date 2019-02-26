IAF airstrikes 'act of aggression', says Pakistan; PM Imran Khan orders armed forces to remain prepared for all eventualities

New Delhi: After Indian Air Forces' major pre-dawn avenge operation, Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday held a meeting chaired by the neighbouring country's Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Calling IAF's air strike an act of aggression, NSE said that Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing. "India has committed uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing," NSE said.

Post meeting, Imran Khan directed his country's armed forces to remain prepared for all eventualities. Pakistan has also called for another special meeting on Wednesday, February 27.

IAF, in the wee hours of Tuesday, carried out multiple air strikes at terror launch pads and control rooms of Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), destroying them and killing 200 to 300 terrorists.

Ats many as 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives bombarded the terror training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at around 3.30 am. The strike came 11 days and 12 hours after the ghastly February 2014 Pulwama attack carried out by JeM that claimed the lives over 40 CRPF personnel.