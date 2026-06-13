IAF AN-32 Transport Aircraft crashes in Assam's Jorhat airbase, 5 airmen killed

At least five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed after an AN-32 transport aircraft crashed and burst into flames while landing at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday, according to defence officials.

According to the IAF, the incident occurred around 10 am, after the aircraft landed at the Jorhat Air Force Station. The aircraft reportedly burst into flames shortly after touchdown, prompting a swift emergency response from Air Force and airport firefighting teams.

"An IAF AN-32 aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie today at approximately 1000h at Jorhat, Assam. Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time. IAF requests everyone to refrain from speculation till preliminary results are not in," the IAFZ said in a statement.

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Defence officials later confirmed that five people lost their lives in the incident. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially disclosed. Further details about the circumstances that led to the crash are still awaited.

The IAF expressed condolences over the tragedy, stating: "IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief."

A detailed investigation is expected to be ordered to determine the exact cause of the accident. Technical experts and Indian Air Force authorities are currently examining the crash site, with initial inquiries still in progress.

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The AN-32 is a Soviet-origin, twin-engine tactical transport aircraft that has been a reliable workhorse of the IAF for decades. It has been extensively used in challenging terrains and high-altitude areas of India’s Northeast and along the Himalayan border.

The latest crash has once again brought the aircraft’s operational safety record into focus.

In June 2019, an IAF AN-32 carrying 13 personnel went missing shortly after taking off from Jorhat Air Force Station en route to Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh. Following a massive search operation, the wreckage was found in the mountainous terrain, and all 13 personnel on board were declared dead.

In a separate incident, another AN-32 disappeared over the Bay of Bengal in July 2016 while on a flight from Chennai to Port Blair with 29 personnel on board. Despite one of India’s largest search operations, the aircraft could not be located for years, leading to all those aboard being presumed dead.

Debris linked to the aircraft was eventually identified in 2024.

The AN-32 fleet has experienced several other accidents over the years, including operational incidents at military airfields.

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