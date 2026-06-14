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Mortal remains of 5 IAF personnel killed in An-32 crash being taken to hometowns

The Indian Air Force paid tribute to five personnel who lost their lives in the An-32 aircraft crash at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam. The mortal remains of the fallen airmen are being taken to their hometowns as the IAF begins a Court of Inquiry into the accident.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
Mortal remains of 5 IAF personnel killed in An-32 crash being taken to hometowns
Image Credit: X/@IAF_MCC. IAF pays homage to five personnel killed in AN-32 crash.

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