IAF Announces Major Military Exercise Near India-Pak Border, NOTAM Issued

India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a major Indian Air Force (IAF) exercise scheduled to take place near the southern sector of the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan from Saturday, June 7, to Sunday, June 8.  

Last Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
IAF Announces Major Military Exercise Near India-Pak Border, NOTAM Issued Photo credit: IANS

The exercise is part of the IAF's regular operational preparedness and will be conducted in airspace near the border.

According to the NOTAM, the aerial drill will commence at 3:30 p.m. on June 7 and conclude at 9:30 p.m. the following day.

During this period, airspace over the designated region will be restricted to ensure the safe and seamless execution of air operations.

An official from the Indian Air Force confirmed that the combat exercises will feature a range of advanced air assets, including frontline fighter jets such as Rafale, Mirage 2000, and Sukhoi-30, in addition to surveillance platforms and other support systems.

Although the Ministry of Defence has not officially connected the exercise to ongoing geopolitical tensions, the timing and location of the drill carry notable implications.

This sector has become a focal point amid rising tensions following a deadly cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam. That incident triggered reciprocal airspace restrictions by both India and Pakistan, significantly straining bilateral relations.

India recently closed its airspace to all Pakistani-registered and military aircraft from April 30 to May 23.

This action followed Pakistan's earlier decision to bar Indian flights from its airspace, marking an escalation in diplomatic and military frictions.

The situation remains tense along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, where frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have prompted firm retaliatory responses from Indian forces.

This comes against the backdrop of India's 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched on May 7, in retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 innocent people.

