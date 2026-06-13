IAF's strategic backbone: The engineering marvel and historic missions of the Antonov AN-32 fleet

Within the context of the fleet strategy of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Antonov AN-32 stands out as being exceptionally unique because this particular model of aircraft is the most reliable medium-lift transport plane in the nation. Specifically developed by the Soviet Union-based Antonov Design Bureau with the specific needs of the Indians in mind, the twin-engine aircraft has become an integral element of the military logistics operation for well-over four decades now.

From soaring through the thick foggy regions of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to providing support services to the troops at high altitudes in the Ladakh and Siachen Glacier regions, the Antonov AN-32 has demonstrated exceptional prowess in overcoming logistical challenges in the harshest environments possible.

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Strategy of acquisition: Phasing out the old fleet since 1984

The Antonov AN-32 first made its entry into service within the Indian Air Force in 1984. The acquisition program began at the tail end of the 1970s as part of the close relations between former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her Soviet counterpart Leonid Brezhnev.

At the time, the IAF was on a lookout for an effective military plane that would help it replace its aged Douglas C-47 Dakota and Fairchild C-119G Packet transport fleets. As such, the Indian Air Force demanded an aircraft that would be able to perform maneuvers under the harsh climatic conditions of tropical airfields and still be able to conduct operations from high-altitude airfields.

Initially, India ordered around 118 to 123 of these transport aircraft from the Soviet Union. However, at the moment, the IAF runs approximately 100 of these planes. Moreover, a large part of these aircraft have been retrofitted to include more advanced features such as new cockpit avionics, updated radar configurations, and improved safety cabin design.

Engineering design: A plane designed to withstand harsh conditions

When looking at the physical profile of the AN-32, it is important to note that the most distinguishable feature of this aircraft is the two big engines that hang atop of its wings.

The strategic location of the engines serves the following purposes:

Engine mount position: This model has a special position that places the engine turbines at a 1.5-meter height above the wing surfaces to prevent them from ingesting loose pieces of gravel, sand, and debris on the unprepared airstrips.

Tropical climate and high-altitude tolerance: Unlike other aircraft designs, this plane is specifically designed to be deployed for operations from the airfields located at altitudes of up to 4,500 meters as well as capable of functioning effectively at extremely hot weather up to 55 degrees Celsius.

Though designed only for the purpose of transporting, AN-32s have played pivotal roles in winning some of India's most important military wars and stabilising operations.

Operation Pawan (Sri Lanka, 1987-1990): The transport fleet worked day and night, continuously transporting troops, weapons, and medical supplies to the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) stationed against the LTTE in Jaffna.

Operation Cactus (Maldives, 1988): During the country's ongoing coup d'état attempt, the IAF AN-32s successfully dropped the Indian Para-commandos on Hulhule Island to restore democracy within hours.

Kargil War (1999): In the context of high-elevation warfare involving the infiltration of Pakistani forces, the AN-32s facilitated critical airlifting missions, including moving ammunition and troops to the frontlines in Srinagar, Leh, and Thoise.

Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs): The aircraft is still playing an integral role in supplying the Indian troops deployed along the borders. They frequently operate at some of the highest risk ALGs, such as Mechuka and Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) in Ladakh which holds the title of highest airstrip in the world.

Humanitarian assistance: Serves as the nation's first responder

Apart from conventional military operations, the fleet of AN-32 has been actively deployed in humanitarian assistance roles during times of severe national calamity:

Indian Ocean Tsunami of 2004: The planes led the nation's response in the emergency airlift of disaster relief material, medical experts, and communication equipment to the completely cut-off islands of Andaman and Nicobar.

Kedarnath Flash Flooding of 2013: With the help of its unique ability to navigate through extremely narrow and difficult terrain, the planes supplied large amounts of food aid and dropped necessary equipment needed for survival among stranded pilgrims in the Uttarakhand mountains.

Pandemic of 2020-2021: As part of the government's rapid pandemic response efforts, the planes performed several hours of continuous missions across inaccessible territories of the Northeast and Ladakh, supplying crucial oxygen, test kits, and vaccine doses.

Safety evaluation: Timeline of major operational disasters

The regular operation of the planes through some of the toughest air routes in the world—the routes characterized by turbulent weather, dense fog, and steep valleys—led to some of the worst incidents that the fleet has faced during its lifespan:

Date: March 25, 1986 (Arabian Sea): An IAF AN-32 (Registration K2729) disappeared en-route Muscat to Jamnagar during its long-distance delivery trip from the Sovie Union to India. None of the plane debris and 7-member crew was recovered at any time.

Date: March 7, 1999 (Crash of Delhi Airfield): While flying to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Gwalior, an AN-32 flew into dense foggy atmosphere, colliding with public water reservoir and overhead electric cables about 2.4 kilometers before touching down on runway. The plane crashed in a residential area at Palam, claiming lives of 21 individuals (including 18 passengers).

Date: June 9, 2009 (Arunachal Pradesh): An IAF AN-32 taking off from Jorhat airbase of Assam and heading to Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground crashed into a hill ridge owing to bad weather condition, resulting in death of all 13 military personnel aboard the aircraft.

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