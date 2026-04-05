IAF battles China-Pak with only 29 squadrons instead of 42 – When will Tejas deliveries speed up?

New Delhi: The suspense over the delivery of Tejas Mark-1A jets is finally nearing an end. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has long expressed concerns over its shrinking squadron strength while simultaneously facing a two-front challenge from China and Pakistan. After multiple missed deadlines, a meeting is scheduled between the IAF and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the last week of April. This meeting will determine when the long-awaited indigenous fighter jets will start bolstering India’s aerial defence.

Meeting’s agenda

Defence sources say the meeting will concentrate on the Air Staff Quality Requirement (ASQR), the technical and operational blueprint that every aircraft must meet. Once the jets leave the factory, IAF technical teams and test pilots will thoroughly inspect each aircraft. Any shortfall in meeting ASQR standards must be corrected immediately by the HAL before the ‘acceptance’ report can be issued.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delay factors and engine shortages

The slow pace of the Tejas programme has been largely attributed to delays in engine deliveries by American aircraft engine manufacturing giant General Electric (GE). A 2021 agreement had been signed for 99 F404 engines, but their supply has only begun to pick up now.

The IAF has expressed concerns and disappointments over these delays and stressed the urgent need for the Tejas programme. The gradual arrival of engines is expected to speed up production and reduce delivery backlogs.

Only 29 squadrons against required 42

At present, the IAF operates with just 29 fighter squadrons that are far short of the sanctioned strength of 42. Tejas Mark-1A is seen as the only way to bridge this gap. The Air Force initially placed an order for 83 Mark-1A jets, which will form four squadrons.

This was followed by a recent deal for 97 additional aircraft. Together Tejas is expected to form 11 squadrons in the future, of which only two are active at present.

The main reasons for the delay in the deliveries of the aircraft are the slow supply of engines by GE and the rigorous ASQR inspection process by the IAF. The force is presently short by 13 squadrons compared to the required 42. Over 180 jets are awaited to restore operational strength. The upcoming April meeting will focus on ASQR standards, which outline the technical and operational requirements for the jets.

With 83 Mark-1A jets already ordered and 97 more recently approved, the programme is important for strengthening India’s aerial defence.

The Tejas Mark-1A is the backbone of the IAF’s future squadrons and a decisive factor in countering regional security challenges. The coming weeks will determine how soon these jets can begin filling the gap and ensure India’s skies are fully protected.