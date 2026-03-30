IAF begins work on ‘Vayu Baan’ – helicopters to release deadly drones in mid-air

New Delhi: Drones have become a game-changer in modern warfare. It has given militaries a precision edge in surveillance and strike operations. Recognising this, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched the country’s first helicopter-launched drone project, named ‘Vayu Baan’.

This initiative is part of India’s indigenous Air-Launched Effects (ALE) programme and is aimed at integrating unmanned aerial systems (UAS) directly with manned rotary-wing platforms.

How ‘Vayu Baan’ works

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‘Vayu Baan’ is a compact and autonomous drone, which has been designed to release mid-air from a helicopter. Once dropped, it deploys its wings, activates its propulsion system and can either conduct surveillance or act as a precise strike platform. It functions as a kamikaze-style drone if needed.

The system is being developed with real-time operational feedback in mind. Once airborne, it will stream live video to operators, allowing them to assess situations and, if required, engage a target with a small onboard warhead.

The project is being led by the Air Force’s Directorate of Aerospace Design (DAD) in Gandhinagar. A recent Request for Proposal (RFP) has invited domestic vendors to participate in designing and developing the system. It points to a push for homegrown defense innovation.

Range, sensors and capabilities

‘Vayu Baan’ is expected to have a range exceeding 50 kilometres and a flight duration of around 30 minutes. The drone will be equipped with advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors to identify targets with high accuracy.

Importantly, it is being designed to operate in GPS-jammed environments, ensuring functionality even in contested electronic warfare zones.

The IAF envisions operating the system with 10 drone units, supported by two airborne and two ground control stations. This setup will enable rapid deployment and provide greater operational flexibility. The plan is to complete development, testing and initial delivery within a year.

India joins elite drone club

With ‘Vayu Baan’, India will join a select group of countries capable of deploying helicopter-launched drones, a league that includes the United States and China.

The project not only enhances India’s aerial strike and surveillance capabilities but also is an important milestone in the country’s push for indigenous defense technologies.

By leveraging helicopters as airborne launch platforms, the IAF aims to add a new layer of flexibility to its operations, enabling drones to reach contested or high-risk areas without exposing manned aircraft to direct threats.

As ‘Vayu Baan’ moves from concept to operational reality, it places India at the forefront of next-generation aerial warfare innovations.